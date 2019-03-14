Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.68%.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, CEO Willing L. Biddle acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $644,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 754.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

