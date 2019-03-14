Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Director Purchases $510,250.00 in Stock

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Director Roger Fradin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

REZI traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. Resideo Technologies Inc has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/resideo-technologies-inc-rezi-director-purchases-510250-00-in-stock.html.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.