Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

In related news, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 6,486 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $643,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 166,407 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $15,041,528.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,487.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,959 shares of company stock worth $40,020,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

