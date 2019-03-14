Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,565 Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,661,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 90,795 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 54.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,154,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.69 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

