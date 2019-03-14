Resverlogix (RVX) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.19 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 103,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 44,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

The company has a market cap of $691.24 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resverlogix Corp. will post -0.280000010980393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resverlogix (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

