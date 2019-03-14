Reviewing AngloGold Ashanti (AU) and China Natural Resources (CHNR)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and China Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $3.94 billion 1.36 -$191.00 million $0.53 24.77 China Natural Resources N/A N/A -$4.60 million N/A N/A

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngloGold Ashanti.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and China Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 1 3 0 0 1.75 China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Natural Resources does not pay a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.