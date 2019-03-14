Reviewing New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) & Arco Platform (ARCE)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 3 4 0 2.57 Arco Platform 0 0 4 0 3.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus target price of $77.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.10%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 4.50 $296.13 million $1.87 41.31 Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 8.32% 13.78% 7.16% Arco Platform N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Arco Platform on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

