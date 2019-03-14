Reviewing Re/Max (RMAX) & MDJM (MDJH)

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Re/Max and MDJM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 2 2 4 0 2.25 MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Re/Max presently has a consensus target price of $49.57, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Re/Max’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Re/Max is more favorable than MDJM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Re/Max and MDJM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $212.63 million 3.24 $12.81 million $2.02 19.21 MDJM $5.53 million 8.21 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Re/Max has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Re/Max shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Re/Max shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MDJM does not pay a dividend. Re/Max pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and MDJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 12.72% 90.63% 13.24% MDJM N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Re/Max beats MDJM on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; real estate consulting services, such as integrated marketing planning, advertising planning and strategy, and sales planning strategy for real estate developers, real estate design institutes and agencies, urban planning bureaus of various levels of governments, and urban rail transportation companies, as well as urban infrastructure development companies; and independent training services for real estate developers. The company was formerly known as MDJLEAD LTD. and changed its name to MDJM Ltd. in May 2018. MDJM Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in Tianjin, China.

