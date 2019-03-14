Reviewing Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) and Nexeon Medsystems (NXNND)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNND) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and Nexeon Medsystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Nexeon Medsystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 13.11 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.42 Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexeon Medsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -408.41% -638.26% -279.24% Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nexeon Medsystems beats Second Sight Medical Products on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. It focuses on developing new technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System, an FDA and CE Mark approved device for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California with an additional office in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

