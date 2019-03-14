Rhino Resource Partners (RHNO) Posts Earnings Results

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS:RHNO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690. Rhino Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

