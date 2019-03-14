Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in At Home Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,694 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,414,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,141,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on At Home Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of HOME opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

In related news, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $66,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

