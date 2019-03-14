Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems (CASS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 46,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $62.07.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $46,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

