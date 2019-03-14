Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Boeing worth $278,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 395,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $146,901,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.94.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $377.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 4,286.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is a boost from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Boeing Co (BA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-position-in-boeing-co-ba.html.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.