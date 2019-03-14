Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,941 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,008,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,086,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

In other news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $48,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $100,017.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,475.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $85,654 and sold 8,880 shares valued at $306,899. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

