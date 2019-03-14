Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Chase Co. (CCF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Chase worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chase by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 49.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 29.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,889,000 after buying an additional 127,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chase in the third quarter valued at $1,597,000.

CCF stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

