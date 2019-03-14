Richard Dilorio Acquires 3,900 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $16,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,965. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.30.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in InfuSystem by 142.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 23.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 13.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

