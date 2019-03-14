RingCentral (RNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded RingCentral from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $105.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,644.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 39,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $3,418,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,760 shares in the company, valued at $24,235,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $846,591.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,346.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,349 shares of company stock valued at $38,272,747. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,227,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,828,000 after purchasing an additional 898,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.