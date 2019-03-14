RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in ITT Inc (ITT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $57.46 on Thursday. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. ITT had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and technology. Its activities include manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies.

