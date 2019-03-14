RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 91,401 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,401 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $21.14 on Thursday. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

