Robert Duchscher Acquires 5,171 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Robert Duchscher acquired 5,171 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $18,460.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,493.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Duchscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Duchscher acquired 23,881 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $71,404.19.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 130,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

