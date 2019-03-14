Robert J. Delpriore Sells 215 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 215 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $23,013.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MAA traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $107.85. 3,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,386. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 115,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

