Rockfire Resources (ROCK) Shares Down 11.8%

Rockfire Resources PLC (LON:ROCK) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 397,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

About Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK)

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources. It holds six exploration tenements and three applications for tenements with a total combined area of approximately 976 square kilometers in Papua New Guinea and Australia. The company was formerly known as Papua Mining plc and changed its name to Rockfire Resources plc in June 2018.

