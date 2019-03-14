Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Receives $8.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROSE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

Rosehill Resources stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.95. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSE. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 914,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 570,059 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosehill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 287.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 377,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rosehill Resources by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 418,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.