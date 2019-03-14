Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,241,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 641,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3,431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 351,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 30,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $34,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

