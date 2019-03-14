Royce & Associates LP Has $2.01 Million Stake in BayCom Corp (BCML)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.84% of BayCom worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in BayCom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BayCom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BayCom by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on BayCom in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

