RTI Surgical (RTIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.75

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 13526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of RTI Surgical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $355.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 375,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RTI Surgical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in RTI Surgical by 299.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 230,103 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RTI Surgical by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

