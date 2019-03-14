Rupaya (RUPX) Price Down 37.7% Over Last Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Rupaya has a total market cap of $76,707.00 and $146.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,524.55 or 3.95497849 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000257 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00137340 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001521 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

