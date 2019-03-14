Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) CAO Sells $155,881.88 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RHP traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.79. 210,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,145,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 56,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

