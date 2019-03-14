SafeCharge International Group Ltd (SCH) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.22 Per Share

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.22 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from SafeCharge International Group’s previous dividend of $6.82. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SafeCharge International Group stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.50 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. SafeCharge International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SafeCharge International Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of SafeCharge International Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SafeCharge International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 390 ($5.10).

SafeCharge International Group Company Profile

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.

