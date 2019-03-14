salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,391,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 161,851 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $738,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,147. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $285,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,199 shares of company stock valued at $79,874,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

