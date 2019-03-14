SaluS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,639.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $21,639.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.88 or 0.00150464 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006385 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014204 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000318 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00002438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022967 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

