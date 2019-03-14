Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $4.57 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $947,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214,426 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,059.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,910,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781,667 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,106,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,687 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $53.38 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

