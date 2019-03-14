SBA Communications (SBAC) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $187.73 and last traded at $186.69, with a volume of 19413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.91.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $189.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.63.

In other news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 15,875 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,746,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 7,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $1,296,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,230.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,063 shares of company stock worth $34,495,111. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

