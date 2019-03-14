Scentre Group (STGPF) versus Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Critical Review

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Scentre Group and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scentre Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brixmor Property Group 0 8 6 0 2.43

Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $18.39, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scentre Group and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.26 $366.28 million $1.85 9.52

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Scentre Group.

Profitability

This table compares Scentre Group and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A Brixmor Property Group 29.67% 12.82% 4.24%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Scentre Group does not pay a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Scentre Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 retailer partners and total assets under management of $53.4 billion.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

