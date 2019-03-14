Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lessened by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $43.15 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lessened by ETRADE Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/schlumberger-limited-slb-stake-lessened-by-etrade-capital-management-llc.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.