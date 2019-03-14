Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 130274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.37).

In other news, insider Anja Balfour bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £34,020 ($44,453.16).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/schroder-japan-growth-fund-sjg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-179-00.html.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.