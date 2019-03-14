Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CNSX:SHV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/seahawk-ventures-shv-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-24.html.

About Seahawk Ventures (CNSX:SHV)

Seahawk Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on gold and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the German Shepherd and Mystery, Touchdown, Xtra Point, Skyfall, and Blitz properties located in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt region within the Abitibi sub-province, Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Seahawk Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seahawk Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.