SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,725. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

