Select Income REIT (SIR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Select Income REIT were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Select Income REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 330,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $5,230,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $2,194,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Select Income REIT by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,158,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Select Income REIT by 6.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Select Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Select Income REIT stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Select Income REIT has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Select Income REIT Profile

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

