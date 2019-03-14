Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $105,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

IXG opened at $62.99 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $72.28.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

