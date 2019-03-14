Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 440.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

TMUS stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,325,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,478 shares of company stock worth $3,891,431. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $37,000 in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-invests-37000-in-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-stock.html.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.