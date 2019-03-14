Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $46,000 in BHP Group Ltd (BHP) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 944 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $54.73.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

