Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $98.98 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

