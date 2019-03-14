Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $45.36 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

