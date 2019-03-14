Seneca Foods (SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seneca Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Seneca Foods has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $372.24 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

