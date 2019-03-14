Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Position Trimmed by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120,753 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.61% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,974,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,404,000 after buying an additional 630,222 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,288,000 after buying an additional 1,663,489 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,506,000 after buying an additional 538,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE ST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.90. 13,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,985. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.27 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,640,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/sensata-technologies-holding-plc-st-position-trimmed-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.