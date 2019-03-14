Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $716,003.00 and $2,101.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00386628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.01697543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00236746 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004995 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.