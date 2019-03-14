Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3,926.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,859,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,734.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $36,637,841.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,074.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,316,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,840,899. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.45 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

