Sether (SETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Sether token can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Sether has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sether has a total market capitalization of $700,371.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00386590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.01699312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00238209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sether Token Profile

Sether launched on December 4th, 2017. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 tokens. Sether’s official website is www.sether.io. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sether Token Trading

Sether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

