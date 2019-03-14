SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $76,000 Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.17.

Shares of PII stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,060. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

